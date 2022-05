The new film “Hello, Bookstore,” an intimate look at the interior approach to bookselling at Lenox’s Housatonic Street mainstay The Bookstore, premiered at last year’s Berkshire International Film Festival, and is currently playing at the Film Forum in New York City. It will be making its way back to us shortly, with showings at the Triplex from May 13–19, and at The Crandell on June 10 and 12. Filmmaker A.B. Zax and bookseller Matthew Tannenbaum will be on hand on May 19 in Great Barrington and for both showings in Chatham, to take audience questions after each screening.

