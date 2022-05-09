ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Andy Garcia as the New 'Father of the Bride' in First Trailer

By Samantha Schnurr‍
Cover picture for the articleAndy Garcia is the Father of the Bride. Nearly 30 years after Steve Martin and Diane Keaton lent their funny bones to the franchise with a Father of the Bride remake and its sequel, the Godfather alum is playing the patriarch of a new Latinx rendition starring Gloria Estefan as his...

