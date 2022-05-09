The Zara Spring/Summer 2022 Semi Annual Sale Dates You Need To Know

After the Met Gala in May, the next big fashion moment we look forward to comes the following month. We are of course referring to the twice-annual Zara sale, which happens in December and then again in June, typically in the third week.

Everything You Need To Know About The Zara Sale

Discounts vary in terms of what items are actually reduced and how much they are actually reduced by, but that doesn’t stop shoppers from getting excited about it! How many of us have scored one of our now staple wardrobe items from a Zara sale?!

Can You Return Zara Sale Items?

We actually get this question a lot, and are pleased to reveal that you still have 30 days to return any items either bought online or in store (for online purchases, it’s 30 days from the shipping date of your order) which is great for those of us who like to buy items of clothing without trying them on. The same returns rules still apply, and once the 30-day period ends you won’t be able to return your items; so try them on sooner rather than later! The returns policy is also great for those of us who miss out on something first time, as there is a small but very real chance that it could be returned and appear on the website again. That refresh button is going to be your best friend between June and July; you mark our words!

When Will The Zara Spring/Summer 2022 Sale Start?

As we previously mentioned, the highly-anticipated Zara sale typically starts in the third week of June, and it has followed that rough pattern for as long as we can remember. Let’s take a look at the start dates over the past five years…

In 2017, Zara announced that the date for its spring semi-annual sale was Wednesday, June 21st online. In 2018, it started on Wednesday, June 20th at 10 p.m, while in 2019, the sale started on Wednesday, June 19th online and Thursday, June 20th in stores. In 2020, the store released a newsletter and informed subscribers that the spring/summer sale was on Wednesday, June 24th, and in 2021, it officially started on Wednesday June 23rd.

What To Buy In The Zara Sale

When it comes to sales, be it the Zara sale, post-Christmas sales, or even Black Friday sales, we always suggest only buying something you wanted to buy anyway, to avoid buying unnecessary pieces that you're not going to wear. We want to try and eliminate fast fashion, after all! If you were happy to pay full price for it, then it will be even sweeter if you find it on sale. Of course, having said that, if you find something you truly love, we don't recommend waiting for it to go on sale, as there is a very real chance that it could sell out before the sale starts and it won't be restocked. We've missed out on many covetable items that way, and have now learnt from our mistakes!

Tips For Shopping The Zara Sale

We recommend focusing on general pieces as opposed to something specific, to avoid disappointment. For example, going into the sale with an open mind and thinking, "I want to find a sharp suit to wear to the office" as opposed to "I need that buttoned tailored blazer in fuchsia" is going to be much better, as it gives you more options. "I would like some pieces to add to my vacation wardrobe; perhaps sandals or a cute dress to wear when the weather is scorching" is the way to go, and not "I want this printed mini dress in size medium and no other piece will do." We hope you get where we are coming from! (Although of course, we will secretly be hoping to find the aforementioned items in the sale and in our size; we believe in the power of manifestation!)

What Does Zara Have In Stock Right Now?

Familiarizing yourself with the current stock is undoubtedly going to help you! Browse the site in early June and perhaps even visit the store to get a feel of what they have, so you have a rough idea what to expect when the big day comes. Again, as we mentioned earlier, if you find something *too good* to miss, we recommend buying it there and then, because there's a good chance that you have an excellent fashion sense and many other shoppers will be into the same item too.

Should I Download The Zara App?

The app makes browsing and shopping so much easier; especially if you create an account and save your favorites in your wishlist or even shopping bag ahead of time. This will save you so much time on the day.

Should I Sign Up To The Zara Newsletter?

Be in the know and sign up to the newsletter to stand the best chance of knowing when the sale starts before anyone else. Well, before anyone else without the newsletter, of course!

Our Top Picks

And now the fun bit! When browsing the Zara website (on our lunch break, we promise!) there are a few pieces that have caught our eye. This is what we hope to find in the sale…

Oversized white linen shirt, currently $49.90

An oversized white linen shirt is an effortless spring/summer staple that can be worn casually as a beach coverup, with leggings and a waist-cinching belt, tucked inside jeans, the list goes on. Yet it can also be elevated with the right accessories. Plus, linen is one of the best and coolest fabrics for the summer, and this piece would be a versatile staple to add to any closet!

Satin effect cut out dress, currently $59.90

As we know from constantly style stalking our favorite celebs, 90s-inspired satin dresses are *so* in right now, as are cut-out dresses, so this satin effect cut-out dress is the best of both worlds! We also feel like we will be channeling Hailey Bieber in Paris if we are lucky enough to snap up this dress in the sale!

Low heeled crossed leather sandals, currently $49.90

No summer wardrobe is complete without a simple pair of slides in a versatile summer color! These babies come in a hardworking off-white color, but also come in other hues such as brown (which we think is just as versatile, especially if your wardrobe is full of more neutral tones) as well as orange and gold.