Dallas Spotlight: Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center helps South Dallas families

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the core tenets of a healthy community is support, and there are tons of support groups in Dallas, including the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.

The center is a multi-purpose facility that provides sports and leadership programs to neighborhood youth and families, primarily in the South Dallas area.

Much like many local organizations, the center stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded its services to address the critical needs arising during the pandemic related to food insecurity, including the distribution of after-school snacks, meals and food boxes to neighborhood families.

They also offer programs that offer life skills training to prepare people for success, hands-on job experience, job shadowing, first aid as well as dining etiquette and social skills.

They recently teamed up with the nonprofit Living for Zachary to offer free noninvasive heart screenings to youth and young adults.

For a full list of programs the center provides, visit markcubanheroescenter.org .

