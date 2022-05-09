ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Spotlight: Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center helps South Dallas families

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the core tenets of a healthy community is support, and there are tons of support groups in Dallas, including the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.

The center is a multi-purpose facility that provides sports and leadership programs to neighborhood youth and families, primarily in the South Dallas area.

Much like many local organizations, the center stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded its services to address the critical needs arising during the pandemic related to food insecurity, including the distribution of after-school snacks, meals and food boxes to neighborhood families.

They also offer programs that offer life skills training to prepare people for success, hands-on job experience, job shadowing, first aid as well as dining etiquette and social skills.

READ: Mark Cuban Heroes Center partners with Living For Zachary to provide free heart screenings

They recently teamed up with the nonprofit Living for Zachary to offer free noninvasive heart screenings to youth and young adults.

For a full list of programs the center provides, visit markcubanheroescenter.org .

Luay Rahil

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

What’s the Top Barbecue-Loving City in Texas?

It’s no secret that we love our barbecue here in the Lone Star State. For many Texans, barbecuing is a great source of pride (myself included). Most people around here dabble in smoking meats, with many smokers going as far as competing in cook-offs across the state. But we...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
