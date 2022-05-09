ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erling Haaland sorting ‘personal matters’ amid Manchester City speculation

Erling Haaland has been allowed to take care of “personal matters” by Borussia Dortmund amid increased speculation the striker is poised to sign for Manchester City.

There have been fresh reports the Norway international is close to finalising a summer move to the Premier League champions with some even suggesting he has already undergone a medical.

Speculation gathered momentum on Monday when Dortmund revealed the much-coveted 21-year-old was dealing with unspecified issues on a day when the team were not training.

Haaland, who played against City in the Champions League last season, boasts a prolific goalscoring record (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

“The players have no training today and we allowed Erling to take care of personal matters,” Dortmund were quoted as telling German broadcaster SPORT1.

City did not comment on the reports when contacted by the PA news agency.

Haaland has been heavily linked with City for several months. It was reported recently personal terms for a five-year contract had already been agreed and the club were almost ready to trigger the player’s £63million release clause.

It has now been claimed he spent time in Brussels on Monday for his City medical.

City have been looking for a centre forward since Sergio Aguero left last year (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

If completed, the move would end City’s long search for an out-and-out centre-forward to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad Stadium last year.

City tried but failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham last summer.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000-03, has been prolific since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

The deal would almost certainly make Haaland one of City’s highest-paid players with some reports claiming he could even earn as much as £500,000 per week.

Haaland would command a huge salary if the moves does go through (Federico Gambarini/PA Archive) (PA Archive)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side have been involved in a tight title race with City this year, would expect the transfer to set new boundaries.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “I signed a new contract knowing City would not stop developing.

“If Erling Haaland went there he would not weaken them, definitely not.

“I know a lot of people talk about money but this transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this.”

