ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Emergency maintenance closes California Road in Morgan Township

By Gianna Vitali
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — California Road is closed between Alert-New...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Scheduled lane restrictions along OH-32

GLEN RIDGE ACRES, Ohio — Clermont County has announced overnight lane restrictions that will effect OH-32 beginning Thursday. Lane closures will take place along OH-32 between Glen Este Withamsville and Olive Branch-Stonelick Roads from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, May 13. Marian Drive will also be closed...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

VIDEO: ODOT employee struck along highway resulting in fiery crash

AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio Department of Transportation employee was taken to the hospital after being hit while working along the highway in Akron. ODOT said the employee was working alongside I-77 in Summit County when he was hit, resulting in a fiery crash. The employee was taken to...
AKRON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews to close portion of I-75 in Boone County for night repairs Thursday

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced lane closures will take place along I-75 for nighttime repairs Thursday. Boone County highway crews will conduct pavement repairs from midnight Thursday into Friday morning. Lane closures will take place along I-75 between the Mount Zion Exit and the Kenton County...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

ONDR investigates car submerged in East Fork Lake

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are investigating reports of a car submerged in a Clermont County lake. According to ODNR, an area fisherman found what appears to be a car in East Fork Lake. It was first noticed on sonar images 30 feet under the water.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
London, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Morgan Township, OH
WLWT 5

Stubbs Mills Road closure extends to Friday

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police announced the extension of the Stubbs Mills Road closure in a tweet Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crash delays traffic along EB I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — 8:30 a.m. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Exit 46 toward U.S. 42 has been cleared. Regular traffic has resumed across all lanes. A crash is blocking the right shoulder along eastbound I-275 at Exit 46 toward U.S. 42, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
SHARONVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5

Crash stops traffic along OH-725 in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio — A crash has stopped traffic along OH-725 between River Edge Circle and Penewit Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
SPRING VALLEY, OH
wnewsj.com

BREAKING: Cowan Lake victims identified

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend. The Clinton County Coroner identified the bodies as Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton, Ohio,...
KENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Fox 19

Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities are investigating a submerged vehicle in East Fork Lake Wednesday evening. Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources discovered the vehicle after reviewing sonar images from a local angler, according to an ODNR spokesperson. The vehicle is around 30 feet below the surface,...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Firefighters are on scene of a one story residential fire in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirmed crews were called to the 3600 block of Lewis Road for a working fire Thursday afternoon. No injuries have been reported at this time. This story will be updated...
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

Stretch of U.S. 68 closed following crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Traffic is stopped along U.S. 68 due to a crash that has closed the road between Walker and Antram roads. Authorities advise motorists to use State Route 134 as an alternate route. It is unknown when the road will reopen to usual traffic. This story...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Truck and trailer topple, two injured; part of US 68 closed

A semi-truck and flatbed trailer overturned and made quite a mess Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 68 at Hoskins Road in Clinton County. Officials had to shut down parts of U.S. 68, and it remained that way as of 3 p.m. Wilmington Fire Department Chief Andy Mason told the News Journal...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Dispatch: 1 dead after drowning in Pendleton County dam

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after drowning in Pendleton County, dispatchers confirm. Dispatchers said the call came in at 4:35 p.m. at the Falmouth Dam. Fire officials said the man, who was from Melbourne, Kentucky, was seen fishing earlier in the day. Two swimmers, a 17-year-old...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy