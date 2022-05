It all started with pictures of some books. I texted my cousin and OU Daily alumnus Scooby Axson on April 17, 2019, after deciding to change my major from computer science to creative media production. At the time, he was writing for Sports Illustrated, and my goal was to capture the photos he would use in his stories. Though it was a lofty and unfounded goal, his initial advice was that I should consider working for The Daily, and he said there was no way he would be doing what he was if he hadn’t worked at the paper.

