Lake Taylor High School, Lake Taylor Middle in Norfolk on lockdown

A 17-year-old high school student from Cape Charles will be tried as an adult in Northampton Circuit Court for offenses that include shooting an Exmore woman. Jadeen Sherlock Wallop Jr., of Blue Bird Road in Cape Charles, was indicted late last week by a Northampton grand jury for counts that occurred on Valentine’s Day. Wallops is accused of maliciously shooting at a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, maliciously shooting while being in a mob, maliciously wounding Qurnesha Davis while being in a mob, malicious wounding of Davis, and use of a firearm in the wounding.

CAPE CHARLES, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO