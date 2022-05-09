ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth over Mother’s Day weekend

By Caleb Wethington
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Mother’s Day weekend was special for families celebrating some of the most important women on earth, moms. But that’s not all, someone in North Texas made a purchase that’s a cause for even more celebration thanks to the Texas Lottery.

A $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday, May 7’s drawing was sold in Fort Worth. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers, 22, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

It was sold at New Best Buy Food Store on Cherry Lane. There were also 77 secondary winners from the drawing who got four out of the five winning numbers right to win $350 each.

