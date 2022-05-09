Severe Weather Statement issued for Barron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. Target Area: Aurora; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Davison County in southeastern South Dakota Southwestern Sanborn County in east central South Dakota Aurora County in south central South Dakota Eastern Jerauld County in central South Dakota Eastern Douglas County in south central South Dakota Northwestern Hanson County in southeastern South Dakota Northwestern Hutchinson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 411 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Aurora Center to near Stickney to near Armour, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Stickney around 415 PM CDT. White Lake around 420 PM CDT. Plankinton around 425 PM CDT. Mount Vernon around 430 PM CDT. Storla around 440 PM CDT. Wessington Springs and Letcher around 450 PM CDT. Mitchell, Woonsocket, Lane and Loomis around 455 PM CDT. Forestburg around 500 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

AURORA COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO