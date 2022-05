New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba appeared to avoid discipline on Thursday after a high hit to Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby knocked him out of Game 5. Crosby was hit in the second period and didn’t return to the game. There was no penalty assessed to Trouba and the Rangers bounced back from a two-goal deficit to stay alive in the series with a 4-3 win.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO