Charleston County, SC

3 civilians dead, deputies injured during early morning crash on Savannah Highway

By Jordan Cioppa, Dianté Gibbs, Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of three people killed in a collision with a Charleston County deputy.

Stephania Dantzler, a 53-year-old female, Shanice Dantzler-Williams, a 28-year-old female, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, a 22-year-old female all from the Colleton County area died in that crash, according to the coroner’s office.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three civilians were killed, and three Charleston County deputies were injured during a series of crashes that happened along Savannah Highway early Monday morning.

In the first crash, which happened just before 11:00 p.m., a deputy was on the way to provide assistance to a disabled motorist when they collided with a vehicle near New Road.

While details about the crash are currently unknown, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Knapp, said several people inside the civilian vehicle had been injured.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol later announced the driver and two passengers in that vehicle became entrapped and died at the scene; the deputy, later identified as Emily Pelletier, was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CCSO, it is unclear if Pelletier had her emergency lights on since the call was considered a non-emergency. That is part of the investigation.

Later, around 2:30 a.m., while attempting to block traffic as emergency crews responded to the original crash, a vehicle failed to stop and struck another cruiser – which had its blue lights flashing – about a half-mile away.

Two deputies inside the cruiser, later identified as Deputy Jonathon Rand and Deputy Joy DeSomber, became entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

“They were transported to MUSC with serious injuries,” said Knapp. “The driver of the civilian vehicle also was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Savannah Highway was shut down for several hours while crews investigated the collisions. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is the lead investigating agency.

In an update on Monday afternoon, officials with the sheriff’s office said Pelletier and DeSomber have been released from the hospital. Rand remains hospitalized but is stable.

“Per protocol in serious deputy-involved collisions, Pelletier was placed on administrative leave with pay as CCSO conducts an internal review,” said Knapp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B14Fv_0fXtNThg00

Pelletier began working with CCSO in April 2021. Rand was hired in June 2017 and DeSomber began working with the agency in November 2021. Officials say DeSomber had been assigned to Rand as a trainee.

Charleston County provided News 2 with the 911 calls from the crashes. (The calls have been edited and condensed for listening purposes.)

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates as we learn more.

