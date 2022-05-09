ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How to watch the Flower Moon Lunar eclipse this week

By Talia Naquin
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McuzS_0fXtN8Uu00

(WJW) – The only lunar eclipse visible to people in North America this year is coming up soon.

More News from WRBL

The Flower Moon will be the next full moon on May 15 th and 16 th .

Tips coming from across the country for escaped inmate, former jail employee

It will also be a supermoon, meaning the moon’s orbit will be closest to Earth at the same time it is full.

In addition, the new moon will be passing into the Earth’s shadow for a lunar eclipse.

It’s also being called a Super Blood Moon eclipse because the eclipse will make the moon’s hue look red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaTiZ_0fXtN8Uu00
The full moon is seen during the partial eclipse in Melbourne on May 26, 2021 as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare “Super Blood Moon”. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

TimeandDate.com says the partial eclipse is scheduled to begin on May 15 at 10:28 p.m. EDT.

It will be red-hued at its peak on May 16 at 12:11 a.m. EDT.

The event ends at 1:55 a.m. EDT.

FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol says the eclipse should be visible in Northeast Ohio.

Gabby Petito’s mother files new lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s estate, seeks $30k

If you can’t see the eclipse, you can watch it online here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy