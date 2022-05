(MISSOURINET) – A proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot could change the way Missouri voters select candidates in primary elections. “The Better Elections campaign submitted more than 300-thousand signatures Sunday to put the ‘ranked choice’ voting initiative on the ballot. Under the proposal, voters would rank their top four candidates regardless of political party and the four finalists in the August primary would advance to the general election. Voters in November will rank their preferred candidates and the one with more than 50 percent support would be declared the winner. If passed, it would take effect for the 2024 elections. The Missouri Republican Party says ranked choice voting is confusing and would disenfranchise voters. Brent Palm, Missourinet.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO