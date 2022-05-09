Police searching for suspect in shooting in southeast Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More than a month after one person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in south Dallas police have made two arrests.On May 11 Dallas police took Astonial Calhoun and Devojiea Givens into custody and charged them with felony deadly conduct. Dallas police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the ATF in arresting Calhoun, 25, and Givens, 26.It was during the early morning hours of April 2 when the shooting happened at a trail ride and concert in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road in...

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO