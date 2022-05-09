ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for suspect in shooting in southeast Dallas

 3 days ago
DALLAS — UPDATE: It's been confirmed that the shooting victim has died. PREVIOUS STORY: Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left someone in critical condition...

Lil Landy
3d ago

MAN, my parents are 3 blocks in one direction and grandmother 3 blocks in the other direction of this. Praying for a speedy recovery and for an arrest 🙏🏾

CBS DFW

Dallas police arrest 2 in connection with deadly concert shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More than a month after one person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in south Dallas police have made two arrests.On May 11 Dallas police took Astonial Calhoun and Devojiea Givens into custody and charged them with felony deadly conduct. Dallas police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the ATF in arresting Calhoun, 25, and Givens, 26.It was during the early morning hours of April 2 when the shooting happened at a trail ride and concert in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Women Hospitalized After Triple Shooting at NW Dallas Hair Salon

The search is underway for a man who entered a Northwest Dallas hair salon Wednesday afternoon and shot three women. Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said a man stopped his vehicle at about 2:22 p.m. on the 2200 block of Royal Lane, walked across the shopping center parking lot and entered the Hair World Salon.
WFAA

2 injured in shooting at Dallas rec center, police say

DALLAS — Two people have been injured in a shooting that happened at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in Dallas, according to police. Dallas police said officers responded Tuesday night to the 5100 block of Mark Trail Way on a shooting call. When they arrived, the officers learned that two people were walking in the parking lot when someone in a vehicle shot at them and then drove away.
maggrand.com

Texas gunman on the run after shooting 3 women at Dallas hair salon

A Texas gunman is currently on the loose after barging into a hair salon in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon and shooting three women, according to local sources. The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. at Hair World Salon, a business located in a shopping center in a district full of Asian-owned businesses, WFAA-TV reported.
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Frisco DoorDash home invasion robber

FRISCO, Texas - A violent robbery in Frisco left an elderly woman so afraid that she sold her house and moved away. Police say the robber either was or posed as a food delivery driver when he broke into a home. The crime is still unsolved nearly two years later.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5050 Cleveland Road

Two arrested in investigation into shooting at 5050 Cleveland Road. On May 11, 2022, Dallas Police arrested Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojiea Givens, 26, and charged them with Felony Deadly Conduct. The charges stem from the shooting that happened on April 2, 2022, at 5050 Cleveland Road. A preliminary investigation has determined that following a fight that broke out at the event, Calhoun and Givens both fired handguns. The preliminary investigation determined Givens and Calhoun shot into the crowd. Givens and Calhoun were taken to the Dallas County Jail and a magistrate will set the bond.
fox4news.com

4 fuel theft suspects arrested at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested four fuel theft suspects at a gas station on Wednesday. The suspects, identified as Rando Betancourt Barco, Lazaro Echemendiamiranda, Alfredo Hechavarria, and Pedro Ruiz, were found at a gas station in the 10400 block of Garland Road. According to police, they were using three vehicles,...
WFAA

TDCJ: Escaped inmate stabbed guard, took control of bus before escape

CENTERVILLE, Texas — 6 p.m. - Authorities continue to search for 46-year-old Gonzolo Lopez, who escaped from a prison transport bus just outside of Centerville. Lopez is serving a life sentence for murder and attempted murder. Authorities said Lopez stabbed a guard and took control of the bus before...
