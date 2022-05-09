Justice orders flags to half-staff for firefighter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- Governor Jim Justice announced in a proclamation Monday that all state and federal flags in the State Capitol complex to be lowered to half-staff for fallen firefighter John Forbush.

Forbush died on Sunday, May 1 while heroically trying to save a mother and daughter from a car that had plunged into the Elk River near Sutton.

“This brave firefighter should be known as a hero to all West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “We can never thank our firefighters and all of our first responders enough for how they always run to the fire and put their lives on the line for all of us.”

Flags in the Capitol Complex and state-owned facilities in Braxton County will display flags at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Tuesday, May 10.

John Dean Forbush’s visitation will take place on Monday, May 9 at Gassaway Baptist Church from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

His funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the church. Reverend Mark Stump will officiate the ceremony.

