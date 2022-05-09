Military Minute: Super Tug Boat

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on port calls in Norfolk on April 10, 2022. Cruise ships will begin to sail again from the mermaid city this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. "We’re...
The sailor was assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit. He was from Lubbock, Texas, and joined the Navy in 2014. He served aboard the USS Jason Dunham before being assigned to Naval Special Warfare in 2020.
Some cool pictures that were sent to us yesterday- check this out. This is in the southern part of Virginia Beach in the back bay community. Notice anything missing? There’s no water!. The frequent north and northeast wind we’ve been seeing from the low offshore has pushed the water...
NORFOLK, Va. — Campbell Fox used his Eagle Scout project to make a difference for the environment and his West Ghent Neighborhood. “I was just kind of biking, and I needed a place to rest, so I just turned onto this street, and I just saw it, and I realized that I hadn’t really ever seen it before," he said.
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
Comments / 0