Kehlani Slams ‘The Morning Hustle’ Interview: ‘It Was Cringey, a Lot of Mockery and Invasive As F*ck’

 2 days ago
Kehlani may be riding high on the Billboard charts, but the singer has sworn off interviews after her recent appearance on “The Morning Hustle.”

“I see that interview was still released, I’ve been advised to speak!” Kehlani wrote. “I was gonna remain quiet. Every other recent interview has been super bubbly, warm, informative, and open. From start to finish, this interview was cringey, a lot of mockery and invasive as f—k.”

She continued, “This is why your favorite artists always stop doing interviews or people don’t want to speak anymore. I’m only speaking to [a] select few folks anymore who really care about me deeply and have always been in my corner.”

After Kehlani slammed the interview, the show hosts, Headkrack and Lore’l responded.

@Headkrack & @StarringLorel sat down with singer #Kehlani yesterday to talk about her new project #BlueWaterRoad and lets just say that by the time she stoop up, she was swearing off interviews! 😩⁣,” the post on Instagram reads.

“We certainly hope this isn’t our last time talking to the beautiful artist but if it is, you don’t want to miss our discussion with her! The interview premieres tomorrow at 11 AM EST on TheMorningHustle.com”⁣

During the interview, they asked Kehlani about their identifying pronoun. Kehlani explains she identifies as she/they.

“Some people including even myself imma be honest sometimes where like ignorance is a fact of – what it exactly means for the they and them. Can you just give like a pre breakdown? If you feel disrespected if people don’t refer to you in that manner?” Lore’l asked.

Kehlani sighed and responded:

“No, I just think if you don’t understand it just say that, don’t like make a mockery of it, don’t like make a joke. I think that’s really stupid.”

When the host then asked them why, Kehlani said, “It’s just how I feel.”

