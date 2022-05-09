Mableton art show honors legacy of Cobb teacher Patrick Key

Town Center at Cobb issued the following press release announcing a specialty ice cream shop, a virtual gaming arena, and a child care facility for shoppers:. Town Center at Cobb is expanding its roster with the addition of three new brands, a specialty ice cream vendor, a virtual gaming arena and child care facility. Shoppers can discover the latest trends in shoes, handbags and accessories at Shoe Dept., fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time and stunning formalwear at Formal 4 U. In addition, guests can savor delicious and decadent Mexican sweets at Town Center’s newest dessert option, Michoacana Gourmet, located in the Food Court. Professional drop-in daycare center and gaming lounge, Me’Tyme, will provide an option for parents to shop solo while their children connect and play in a safe environment. The mall’s new virtual gaming arena Warpoint adds to the mall’s many entertainment options.

COBB, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO