Visit Rural Towns of North Carolina

By Chris Reckling
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The great state of...

www.wavy.com

kiss951.com

This North Carolina Beach Named One of the Best Beaches in the US

As summer gets closer, time to consider what beaches are really worth a visit. How about the best beaches in the USA? We have discussed the best beaches in North Carolina, but all of the US, wow! I am sure there are some that you would expect like beaches in Hawaii and California. But, guess what state also made the list? You got that right, North Carolina!
TRAVEL
power98fm.com

The Most Charming General Store In North Carolina Surprised Me!

The most charming general store in North Carolina? When I read the title of this list, I thought for sure I knew what would it would be. Perhaps the most famous, or maybe it’s just the one I’m most familiar with, is the Mast General Store. The Boone and Valle Crucis staple has been around since 1883. But nope that didn’t take the crown. Instead, we go up the road a little bit to Dobson, NC. The town is in Surry County and in the 2010 census reported a population of just over 1,500. But it’s still just a short drive from Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Wilkesboro, Elkin, Pilot Mtn, Mt Airy, and the Virginia State Line. Which makes it the perfect location for a general store.
POLITICS
State
North Carolina State
workboat.com

US Watercraft delivers new 130-passenger ferry to North Carolina

US Watercraft, Hubert, N.C., announced today that the aluminum passenger ferry Ocracoke Express has received its Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection and will begin carrying passengers to Ocracoke Island for the North Carolina Department of Transportation on May 17. The state-owned 92'x26' Ocracoke Express is a catamaran-style passenger ferry featuring...
HUBERT, NC
wvtm13.com

Video: Bear takes a swim in North Carolina river

It's starting to warm up, but just imagine being covered in fur in this heat. But it's nothing a cool dip in the river can't fix and that's exactly what a North Carolina bear did to cool off Tuesday afternoon. Elaine Bailey captured the bear on video from her Asheville...
ANIMALS
#State Of North Carolina#Portsmouth
WRAL

North Carolina families struggling with inflation

WRAL's 5 On Your Side spoke with a dual-income family living paycheck to paycheck in Wayne County. Less than a year ago, Emily Cook became a mom. She spoke about the costs of having a child. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard Strong.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Blog: Where did the water go?

Some cool pictures that were sent to us yesterday- check this out. This is in the southern part of Virginia Beach in the back bay community. Notice anything missing? There’s no water!. The frequent north and northeast wind we’ve been seeing from the low offshore has pushed the water...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WNCT

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out […]
GREENVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
kiss951.com

List of Waterfront Resturants Near Charlotte, North Carolina

I grew up on the water so eating outside, always meant we were waterfront dining. There is just something so comforting about being able to watch the waves while dining. I almost feel like it makes the food taste better too. Once I moved, I was a little bummed to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in NC as ‘swarm’ of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba. Dr. Scott White with the University of...
CATAWBA, NC
94.3 Jack FM

Advocate Aurora Merging with North Carolina Healthcare Company

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A health care system with locations in Northeast Wisconsin is merging with a company located in the southeastern U.S. Advocate Aurora Health on Wednesday announced plans to merge with Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The new company will be called Advocate Health and be headquartered in Charlotte.
GREEN BAY, WI

