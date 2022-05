Wiltz A. Picou, Jr., age 90, a resident of Franklinton passed away Sunday May 8, 2022. He was a native of Cut Off, LA but had moved with his wife to Franklinton in 2007. Wiltz was retired after a long career as an electrician with Penrod Drilling Company. He was a United States Air Force veteran during the Korean War Era. Wiltz enjoyed working around his home and in his garage and he attended Bethel Baptist Church near his home.

