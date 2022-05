RADAR CHECK: We have a few small, isolated showers and thunderstorms over far West Alabama this afternoon… one is west of Florence at mid-afternoon… others are across parts of Sumter, Greene, and Choctaw counties. The rest of the state is dry with a mostly sunny sky… temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s. The isolated showers will end this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO