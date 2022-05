(Ames, IA) Ames police have identified the man found shot to death Monday morning outside an apartment complex. K-C-C-I / T-V reports officers responded to several calls about shots being fired a little after 4:30 a-m. When they arrived they found the body of 38-year-old Scott Lograsso of Ames. He had been shot multiple times. Police haven’t released any information about a suspect but they do say the person hasn’t been caught.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO