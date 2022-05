ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people are dead and four others injured after a vehicle flipped over a median wall onto I-20 West in DeKalb County. It happened near Candler Road at around 3 a.m. Investigators tell CBS46 a group of people were pushing a stalled car off of the roadway, when another car hit the wall and flipped over the median near them. Three people died, one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The other three injured were minors.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO