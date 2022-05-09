ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for Palm Beach Blvd. hit-and-run

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Sunday monring.

32-year-old Miguel Pascual Francisco was arrested and charged with the hit-and-run and driving without a license.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday when a pedestrian was attempting to cross Palm Beach Boulevard near Alta Vista Ave. and was struck by what appeared to be a Jeep/SUV.

The area roadway where the crash occurred reportedly has an opening in the median that is made for assisting pedestrians when they cross.

A witness who said they heard the crash reportedly saw an SUV (Jeep) leaving the scene eastbound.

The pedestrian who was hit passed from the injuries and the name of the victim is said to not be released until the nearest relation is notified.

