Yankees Place Auburn’s Locastro on IL

The New York Yankees faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a two games series starting on Tuesday. With Luis Severino taking the mound, the Bombers were hoping to get a bit more offensive production out of their team after a few quiet performances against the Texas Rangers over the weekend. Nonetheless, the Yankees still managed to win two of three games against Texas, extending their awesome streak.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO