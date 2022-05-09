Sierra Vista suspends service on three bus routes

(CBS4) – RTD increased the presence of transit police on trains, buses and stations beginning on April 4. (credit: CBS) RTD says, at that time, the police force was restructured into four patrol-specific teams: Bus impact team, rail impact team, mental health and homeless outreach impact team and community engagement impact team. According to RTD, this restructure allows each of the four teams to focus their efforts within respective areas of responsibility. (credit: CBS) In the first three weeks since the changes were made, the chief reports the bus impact team has made a total of 11 arrests, citations or suspensions, and the rail impact team has made 18 arrests, citations or suspensions RTD data also shows there were 500 disturbances on the light rail system in February, 300 in March and 237 in April. RTD is encouraging customers to download the free RTD Transit Watch app, where you can report unwanted behaviors at stations and on trains, so RTD can direct officers and resources to where they’re needed.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO