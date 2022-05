WAXHAW, NC – Matthew Slover is a Deputy Sheriff with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He has been with the sheriff’s office for the past three and a half years and prior to that began his police career in Matthews. Deputy Slover spoke highly of working for the Union County Sheriff’s Office saying that he likes the freedom of working for them and the affable working environment in which they have established. They are very trusting of your discretion and you do not feel like you are being micromanaged.

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO