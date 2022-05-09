Limited-edition Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish now available

It's not technically seafood, but they are fish - so why not put Old Bay on them?

Maryland's favorite seasoning is teaming up with Goldfish crackers. That's right, you can now buy limited-edition Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish.

Pepperidge Farm, which makes Goldfish, says the special snack is available now while supplies last. You can also buy a special 2-pack on McCormick's website .

Janda Lukin, Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell Snacks, said in a statement:

OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish harnesses the fandom of two iconic brands and brings consumers a new way to experience their favorite zesty flavor on their beloved fish-shaped cracker, just in time for summer.

Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer, McCormick & Company, also said:

We know our passionate fans often sprinkle OLD BAY on their favorite recipes and snacks, including Goldfish crackers. With each handful, OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish provides our most loyal fans with another fun, bold way to experience our popular spice blend.