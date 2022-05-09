ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in connection to May 4 arson in Baltimore County

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
A man has been arrested in connection to an arson last week in Baltimore County.

Police say 51-year-old Gregory A. Brown faces several charges including first-degree arson in the fire that happened in the 400 block of Wheaton Place on May 4.

Brown remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, as the Baltimore County Police Arson Team continues to investigate this case and the factors that contributed to the fire.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

