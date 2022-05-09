ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlaken, NY

Interlaken man cited following property damage accident

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Police cited an Interlaken man following a property damage accident. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department ticketed Bryan M....

Seneca Falls man charged with DWI again

Police arrested a Seneca Falls man following a property damage accident. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Cody A. Sabol, 27, of Seneca Falls for felony driving while intoxicated, felony aggravated unlicensed operation, and refusal to take a breath test. It is alleged that Sabol...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Penn Yan man threatens landlord

Police say a Penn Yan man was arrested following a physical altercation. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Edward Judy, 30, of Penn Yan for attempted assault and menacing. It is alleged that Judy verbally threatened and attempted to strike his landlord after the landlord...
PENN YAN, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Sodus woman arrested for misuse of food stamps

Police say a Sodus woman was arrested following a fraud investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lucinda Dodge, 73, of Sodus for petit larceny and misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that Dodge used another individuals EBT card for her personal use....
SODUS, NY
Second suspect charged in May 3 incident at Love’s truck stop in Tyre

A second suspect has been charged in the May 3 incident at Love’s Travel Stops in Tyre. Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Lisbeth Collada was arraigned on Tuesday in Seneca County court following a grand jury indictment that included Jamie Avery Jr., who was the first suspect identified and charged earlier this month. Avery and Collada face the felony charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, arson and attempted arson.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Twin Tiers Wanted: Nathan E. Lewis

Nathan E. Lewis is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis has failed to appear in Schuyler County Court. Lewis is charged with burglary, petit larceny and criminal mischief. Lewis is 29 years old. Lewis has blonde hair and blue eyes. Lewis is 5’11” tall and weighs 300...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Watkins Glen man shoots car during road rage incident

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Watkins Glen man was arrested late last month after he shot a rifle at another persons car during a road rage incident, according to State Police. Brian McGrane was arrested on April 30, 2022, for allegedly shooting the victim’s car with a .22 caliber rifle during the incident. McGrane […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Millport man arrested for damaging fire trucks

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man has been arrested for allegedly damaging fire trucks at the local fire department Tuesday morning, police said. Michael Grow, 54, was arrested by New York State Police on May 10 after NYSP Horseheads received a report of someone at the Millport Fire Department damaging the fire trucks around […]
MILLPORT, NY
Williamson man arrested for DWAI drugs after crash

Police say a Williamson man was arrested following a motor vehicle collision. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luke R. Tennity, 19, of Williamson for driving while ability impaired by drugs. Tennity was involved in a two car motor vehicle collision on Ridge Road...
WILLIAMSON, NY
Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest in Van Etten

Police say a Corning man was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Big Flats arrested Jeremy B. Crane, 43, of Corning for driving while intoxicated. Crane was stopped on State Route 34 in the town of Van Eaten. While being interviewed, the...
VAN ETTEN, NY
State trooper, hurt in crash on way to work, undergoes surgery

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A state trooper, who was hurt in a crash as she headed to work Thursday morning, had to undergo surgery at a Syracuse hospital. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Route 342 in the town of Pamelia near the southbound ramp of Interstate 81.
SYRACUSE, NY
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

