A man accused of stabbing three people, two of whom died, in the Jamacha-Lomita area of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and assault charges. Michael Major, 38, is accused in the Sunday morning stabbing deaths of two men, which police said occurred at a home in the 800 block of Carlsbad Street. A woman was also stabbed, but was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO