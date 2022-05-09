ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

TAMUC Alum Named Assistant Principal in Wylie ISD

tamuc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA&M-Commerce alumna Crystal Harrelson was named assistant principal at Whitt Elementary in Wylie ISD for the 2022-2023...

www.tamuc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
tamuc.edu

TAMUC Students Receive Scholarships from Texas Retired Teachers Foundation

A&M-Commerce students Jesseca Flanagan, Britni Sanchez and Gabriel Cunningham (pictured left to right) each received a $750 scholarship from the Texas Retired Teachers Foundation (TRTF) for the 2022-2023 school year. The funds are intended to reimburse students for certification tests and aid the applicant with purchasing classroom materials for their first year of teaching.
COMMERCE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Some Allen ISD elementary schools are over capacity, while others don't have enough students, district officials say

Allen ISD's overall enrollment is stagnating, but district officials say distribution of its student body is overcrowding certain elementary schools, while leaving others significantly below capacity. In a Monday workshop meeting, Allen ISD Deputy Superintendent Daniel Pitcock told trustees that enrollment has increased on the west and northwest side of...
ALLEN, TX
tamuc.edu

TAMUC Faculty Senate, Staff Council and SGA Affirm Commitment to Inclusion

The Faculty Senate, Staff Council and Student Government Association (SGA) want to emphasize and reiterate the principles of Texas A&M University-Commerce and The Texas A&M University System. A&M-Commerce supports all people who work for and attend our university. As our vision statement makes clear, the university strives to “serve an inclusive community where all are valued.”
COMMERCE, TX
tamuc.edu

A&M-Commerce Alum Wins Prestigious Garden Club Award

Texas A&M University-Commerce alum Matt Byrd was recently named a winner of the Hull Award from the Garden Club of America. The award is given annually to the top environmental educators in the nation. Established in 1992, the award also comes with a $1,000 prize. Byrd, who graduated from A&M-Commerce in 2005 with a degree in Agricultural Science and Technology, currently serves as an agriculture teacher at Hawkins ISD in Hawkins, Texas. Byrd’s students have made headlines in recent years, with Hawkins FFA students winning a prestigious blue ribbon at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2021, and the Hawkins “honey team” appearing on the national stage with a segment on NBC’s “Today Show” which was broadcast live from the Hawkins High School gym in 2019.
COMMERCE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royse City, TX
Education
City
Royse City, TX
City
Commerce, TX
Commerce, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
tamuc.edu

TAMUC Students Achieve Highest-Ever Finish in ISACA Competition

A group of Texas A&M University-Commerce students took home second place in a recent competition held by the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA). ISACA is a global association that provides training and credentials in auditing, governance, technology and privacy. A&M-Commerce students in the Marketing and Business Analytics student organization joined the Dallas Chapter of ISACA in 2014, and competed at a recent North Texas Case Competition, grabbing the runner-up spot. In these competitions, students must collaborate to create effective methods to solve real-world problems such as healthcare issues, supply chain disruptions and more. With the second-place finish, the TAMUC students won a $5,000 scholarship. This was the highest ever finish for an A&M-Commerce student group in ISACA competition. Participating students included:
COMMERCE, TX
tamuc.edu

TAMUC First-Year Leadership Class Raises Money for Local Animal Shelter

Students in the First-Year Leadership Class (FLC) at Texas A&M University-Commerce put in many hours of hard work planning and executing a fundraising campaign to benefit the Commerce Animal Shelter. The FLC is a credited, two-semester course available to first-year students at A&M-Commerce, with the aim of equipping students with...
COMMERCE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Principal#A M Commerce#Whitt Elementary
BET

Students And Parents Advocate For Beloved Arlington Teacher Who Was Removed From Position

Parents and students are outraged and demanding answers after a beloved Arlington Public Schools teacher was escorted from her classroom during school. According to NBC Washington, Sharon Gaston has been serving as the lead reading specialist at Taylor Elementary School for over a decade. Parents believe was removed from her position after she applied for the principal’s job at the school and was passed over.
ARLINGTON, TX
ketr.org

Education Report: Amid property tax anxiety, some Northeast Texas school district bond proposals rejected

The Texas public school funding system relies heavily on property taxes, and dramatic increases in property values across Texas have homeowners worried about how those newly appraised values will affect their taxes. Many Texans hope the newly-passed amendments to the Texas Constitution will give them some property tax relief. Voters over the weekend overwhelmingly supported the two propositions.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
advocatemag.com

Rachel McGowan elected to school board, incumbents defeated in RISD, Dallas College

Rachel McGowan was elected Saturday to represent Lake Highlands on the Richardson ISD school board, earning enough votes (51%) in the 3-person race to avoid a runoff in District 5. Eron Linn, 7-year incumbent on the board, was defeated in District 2 surrounding Berkner High School, and Vanessa Pacheco will face Sherry Clemens in a runoff there. Gretchen Minyard Williams, an incumbent on the Dallas College board, was defeated by Lake Highlands resident Lynn Davenport (32%) and Preston Hollow’s Dr. Catalina Garcia (36%). Their race will also be decided in a runoff election.
DALLAS, TX
texassignal.com

The Rightwing Takeover of School Boards Continues in North Texas

School boards have become the epicenter of the culture war. After the recent constitutional amendment and municipal election on Saturday, several school board races in North Texas were captured by far-right candidates (often with less than ten percent turnout). Many of the newly-minted school board members touted their opposition to...
TEXAS STATE
countylinemagazine.com

2022 Concert by the Lake Series

The City of Rockwall is thrilled to Announce the 2022 Concert by the Lake Series schedule. See website for complete schedule. This summer, starting May 12th, Rockwall welcomes back the Concert by the Lake Series to the FREE Live Music Capital of North Texas and the Brad Griggs Amphitheater Stage at The Harbor! What band are you most excited to see?
ROCKWALL, TX
prosperpressnews.com

Election Results for mayor, town council, and school board election

Prosper residents voted in elections that ended with Saturday. Between the Denton and Collin County voting sites more than 3,500 participated in early and mail-in voting in the weeks prior to the election. Aside from the state propositions, Prosper residents had six elected officials to select this period: mayor, council member place 1, council member place 3, and Prosper ISD School Board trustees in places 1, 3 and 6.
PROSPER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

As home prices reach new heights, Plano looks to enhance housing affordability programs

As home values continue to climb, some residents in Plano and across the region are being priced out of the market, according to city officials and local real estate experts. A housing trends study that has been updated annually since 2008 by Plano’s Neighborhood Services Department states that the average income of Plano residents has not kept pace with housing costs. Those earning an average wage can no longer afford a medium-priced home in the city, according to the study. Based on data from the Collin County Association of Realtors, the median price of a home sold in Plano during March was $518,000.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy