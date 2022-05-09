TAMUC Alum Named Assistant Principal in Wylie ISD

A group of Texas A&M University-Commerce students took home second place in a recent competition held by the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA). ISACA is a global association that provides training and credentials in auditing, governance, technology and privacy. A&M-Commerce students in the Marketing and Business Analytics student organization joined the Dallas Chapter of ISACA in 2014, and competed at a recent North Texas Case Competition, grabbing the runner-up spot. In these competitions, students must collaborate to create effective methods to solve real-world problems such as healthcare issues, supply chain disruptions and more. With the second-place finish, the TAMUC students won a $5,000 scholarship. This was the highest ever finish for an A&M-Commerce student group in ISACA competition. Participating students included:
