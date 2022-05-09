ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Los Alamos County asking residents and businesses to stop outdoor water use

By Vince Rodriguez
KOAT 7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. — Los Alamos Department of Utilities are asking everyone to stop outdoor water use until...

www.koat.com

losalamosreporter.com

Ready, Set, Go? The Problem Of Premature Evacuation In Los Alamos

After Los Alamos County and LANL announced the transition from “Ready” to “Set” this past weekend, some members of the community reacted promptly — LAPS canceled school, restaurants closed, medical services were reduced and appointments cancelled, some non-essential County services closed, community events were cancelled, and many residents chose to evacuate. Meanwhile, other residents are everything from cautiously optimistic or hesitant to outright dismissive of the wildfire threat. Many residents have directly expressed confusion about immediate expectations; and it’s no wonder, since neither LANL nor Los Alamos County can even agree on what “Ready”, “Set”, and “Go” mean.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Which Of Our Restaurants Are Open During Cerro Pelado Fire?

The Chamber and MainStreet programs have reached out to the local restaurants for updates of their hours during the fire. A number of restaurants that were closed Wednesday are planning on reopening today, assuming Los Alamos County remains at its “Set” stage of the “Ready-Set-Go” evacuation plan. Please check with restaurants directly, as this status can change day by day.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire moving into Taos County

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire looks to move into Taos County, residents are on edge. Especially those people who have already evacuated to the village of Taos. There’s a cloud of heavy smoke billowing from those fires as the high winds continue – threatening many more communities like Angel Fire […]
TAOS COUNTY, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County purchases land for new fire station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners have approved the purchase of five and a half acres of land for a new fire station. The land, just north of Edith and Osuna, is being purchased for $1.25 million. Station 36, which is in major need of upgrades and just around the corner from the land, will […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

BCFD airboat patrols along Rio Grande to help prevent bosque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, fire officials here in Albuquerque are trying to prevent fires in the bosque. Joe Lane, Water Rescue Task Force Coordinator Bernalillo County Fire Department said “We want to take care of it before something major happens.”. One...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

“Two very risky, extremely dangerous large fires”

Plumes of smoke continue to rise into the sky on both sides of Santa Fe as wildfires burn and grow amid persistent windy conditions. The largest of two blazes, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has consumed more than 203,920 acres, destroyed nearly 200 homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of families. US Forest Service firefighters say they lost some ground on the containment percentage Tuesday evening, clocking that figure around 39% by their best estimates. The fire grew in three directions, with the eastern edge mostly contained, though acreage estimates have not been updated since 9 am Tuesday.
SANTA FE, NM
#Water Systems
KRQE News 13

I-40 reopen, was closed in area of Atrisco Vista and 98th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  All lanes of I-40 westbound were closed in the area of Atrisco Vista and 98th Thursday morning while Bernalillo County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a crash. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. between 98th and Atrisco Vista. BCSO says it was a single vehicle crash and a man was ejected from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL And Los Alamos County To Move To ‘Set’ Stage Monday As Precaution; There is No Emergency And No Call For Evacuation

JOINT NEWS RELEASE – Received 6:39 p.m. Sunday. Red flag conditions (high wind, low humidity) over the last day and a half have caused the Cerro Pelado fire in the Jemez Mountains to grow to over 37,425 acres. While small spot fires are burning slowly in a few locations, including Alamo Canyon, about 3.5 miles from the Laboratory and 7 miles from the Los Alamos townsite, fire officials said Sunday that there is no cause for alarm. There is no emergency and no call for an evacuation.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe Sets Chavez Center as Fire Evacuation Center

The City of Santa Fe on Saturday, working with the Red Cross, “activated” the Genoveva Chavez Community Center to serve, if necessary, as temporary shelter for evacuees from fires burning in the state. “We don’t know who’s going show, but we’re at least preparing for at least 500...
SANTA FE, NM
News Break
Politics
KOAT 7

Water advisory issued for water systems in San Miguel and Mora Counties

The New Mexico Department of Health and the New Mexico Environment Department have issued a precautionary water advisory for areas near the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire area. Here's a list of water systems impacted by the water advisory:. Pendaries MDWCA. Pendaries RV Resort. Camp Blue Haven. El Porvenir Christian Camp.
MORA, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill homeowner faces backlash from city for violating ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Nob Hill homeowner spent thousands of dollars building a wall in his front yard, now the city wants him to tear it down. According to the city’s rules for the Postwar Broadmoor addition in Nob Hill, front yard walls over three feet aren’t allowed. The neighborhood association says it’s all about protecting the look area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Brunch with Byron: Chacón’s Pancake House

BERNALILLO, N.M. — It's a small town with a restaurant to feed a big appetite. Chacón’s Pancake House is tucked away in the Town of Bernalillo and some call this place a "pancake paradise." Watch the video above for more.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

The big oops: Tiny government mistake costing New Mexicans $1 million

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s annual budget is more than $7,000,000,000. So when a little-known state agency made a tiny mistake of just $1.74, nobody noticed. Ground zero for this blunder is Northeast New Mexico’s Colfax County where Raton is the county seat. It was a slip-up that affected every residential property owner in the county. Earlier this year, homeowners there received the bad news. Property taxes had been miscalculated. More than 20,000 residents had been overcharged in 2019 and 2020. Today, Colfax County officials are scrambling to provide refunds.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

$1.5 billion in unspent New Mexico construction and project funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a treasure trove of public money intended for transformative, community-changing projects across New Mexico. But hundreds of millions of dollars that have been earmarked for public projects sit unused, waiting to be spent — sometimes waiting for years. While the state is “flush with funding,” more than $1.5 billion in […]
CONSTRUCTION
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: April 27 – May 10, 2022

Kara Baca, 30, of Santa Fe was arrested April 27 on a Municipal Court warrant. Timothy Streit, 62, was arrested May 7 and charged with open container and operating a vehicle under the influence – aggravated,. Joselle Garcia-Sandoval, 29, of Santa Fe was arrested May 9 on two Magistrate...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexicans begin receiving wildfire relief funds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As federal disaster relief crews are hitting the ground, responding to New Mexico’s destructive wildfires, the state says nearly 200 households have already received some level of financial assistance. The update from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state leaders came Tuesday morning after what was projected to be roughly 100 hours of winds and extreme temperatures over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

