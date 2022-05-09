Los Alamos County asking residents and businesses to stop outdoor water use

After Los Alamos County and LANL announced the transition from “Ready” to “Set” this past weekend, some members of the community reacted promptly — LAPS canceled school, restaurants closed, medical services were reduced and appointments cancelled, some non-essential County services closed, community events were cancelled, and many residents chose to evacuate. Meanwhile, other residents are everything from cautiously optimistic or hesitant to outright dismissive of the wildfire threat. Many residents have directly expressed confusion about immediate expectations; and it’s no wonder, since neither LANL nor Los Alamos County can even agree on what “Ready”, “Set”, and “Go” mean.
