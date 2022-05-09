Los Alamos County asking residents and businesses to stop outdoor water use

Plumes of smoke continue to rise into the sky on both sides of Santa Fe as wildfires burn and grow amid persistent windy conditions. The largest of two blazes, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has consumed more than 203,920 acres, destroyed nearly 200 homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of families. US Forest Service firefighters say they lost some ground on the containment percentage Tuesday evening, clocking that figure around 39% by their best estimates. The fire grew in three directions, with the eastern edge mostly contained, though acreage estimates have not been updated since 9 am Tuesday.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO