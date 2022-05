>Police Arrest Man for Robbing People While Impersonating an Officer. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg police have located and identified a man who was robbing people while posing as a fake policeman. A news statement from the police department says they arrested the fake officer who is Rancel Penalver of Harrisburg. He was reportedly wearing a uniform, with external body armor, loaded pistol magazines, pepper spray, handcuffs, and a badge when he robbed the victims. He also was wearing marked body armor that read 'Fugitive Recovery Agent'.

