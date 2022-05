EDMONTON — Michael Burton, a Metcalfe County sheriff candidate, will not be prosecuted for an election crime brought against him. A Metcalfe grand jury convened April 28 and returned a notice of a no true bill, which means they did not find sufficient evidence to charge Burton for the alleged crime. He was charged with “wrongful registration,” which is a Class D felony in Kentucky.

