The Emery Spartan baseball team traveled to Nephi on Saturday to face the Union Cougars in the opening game of the 3A State Baseball Championships. In the game with Union, Emery built up a 7-1 lead going into the of bottom the fifth, Union made it interesting but the Spartans held on for the 7-6 win. In game two they faced the No.1 seed Juab on their home field and Juab would put up six runs in the first two innings pushing Emery to an 11-1 loss and dropping them in the one loss bracket.

EMERY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO