Farmington, MO

Residential Fire In Farmington

mymoinfo.com
 3 days ago

(Farmington) It was a busy start to the week for the Farmington...

www.mymoinfo.com

mymoinfo.com

Storage unit fire in Arnold

(Arnold) The Rock Community Fire Protection District was called to a fire early Monday morning. Rock PIER Officer Stephanie Jackson says the call came in around 5 o’clock in the morning and the fire broke out at a storage building located off Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold. Jackson says a...
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Manhunt in Ste. Genevieve County & Adjoining Counties is Over

(Farmington) The manhunt is over for a criminal suspect who allegedly opened fire Monday on Ste. Genevieve County deputies. The deputies were responding to a homeowner who reported the suspect had broke into her home off Highway 32. When deputies arrived, the suspect began shooting a firearm towards the deputies.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro teen suspected of damaging Hillsboro Little League fields

(Hillsboro) An estimated $3,000 in damage was done to the Hillsboro Little League ball fields off Route BB after someone drove a pickup truck on the fields. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened last Friday. He says the reporting party was on their way...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Suspect Named In Ste. Genevieve Manhunt

(Ste. Genevieve) The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the suspect involved in a manhunt this week. Major Jason Schott is the chief deputy with the sheriff’s department. He says the suspect has been identified as 47 year old Bobby Lee Stevens Junior. Schott...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bonne Terre Man Killed In Accident

(Bonne Terre) A Bonne Terre man was killed Tuesday morning in a traffic accident on Highway 67 in Jefferson County that also injured two other people from St. Francois County. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us what happened. 61 year old Robert Davidson of Bonne...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shooting Investigation Underway In Rolla

(Rolla) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting of an alleged suspect by a Phelps County sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff Michael Kirn says the shooting happened shortly after noon Monday in Rolla. He says deputies began life-saving measures and the man was airlifted to a Columbia hospital. No...
ROLLA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus teen dies in crash south of Festus

Egan E. Hammon, 18, of Festus died following a one-vehicle accident early this morning, May 11, on Hwy. 61 south of Hwy. AA south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:24 a.m., Hammon was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker south on Hwy. 61 and crossed the center...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Authorities identify woman found dead in Fenton-area house destroyed by fire

The 75-year-old woman found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire on May 2 in unincorporated Fenton has been identified as Carol Soppeland, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced today, May 9. The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified Soppeland as the person found inside the home on...
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Freak Car Accident In Jefferson County Gives Festus Man Moderate Injuries

(Jefferson County) A Festus man was injured in a car crash on northbound US-67 in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon. 62-year-old Richard Boyer was driving in the right lane when a large piece of metal flew up from the bottom of a utility truck and struck the windshield of his 2021 Ram truck. Boyer was taken to Mercy Jefferson to treat his moderate injuries. The accident occurred north of Buck Creek Road around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
The Telegraph

Boy hurt in mower accident

A summer time chore turned tragic Monday evening when a grandfather accidently struck his 4-year-old grandson with a riding mower in Rosewood Heights. According to Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Corey Williams, Rosewood Heights firefighters received the call at 6:30 p.m. Monday and found the victim and mower in the valley of a property on Brookwood Drive.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KSN News

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in Wednesday to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now on its second day. Update: Missing Itali Savage of Neosho, Missouri, found safe Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers, and neighbors of 12-year-old […]
NEOSHO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Barbara Ruth Woodard — Service 5/14/22 Noon

Barbara Ruth Woodard of DeSoto, passed away Tuesday (5/10), at the age of 86. Visitation for Barbara Woodard will be Saturday (5/14) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church in Hillsboro. Burial in Pilgrim’s Rest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
HILLSBORO, MO
kjluradio.com

Franklin County man seriously injured in crash in Gerald

A Franklin County man is seriously injured in a crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Zachary Kitchen, 35, of Gerald, was driving on Route H, at Crestwood Avenue, when he ran off the side of the road and overturned. Kitchen had to be extricated from his...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

DeSoto woman assaulted at the Twin City Wal-Mart

(Festus) Festus Police were called to the scene of an assault in progress at the Twin City Wal-Mart Monday night. Police Chief Tim Lewis says the call came in around 7 o’clock. The victim, a female from DeSoto, was taken into custody and arrested for possession of narcotics. Her...
FESTUS, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Louis man arrested for breaking into cars in Audrain County

A St. Louis man is arrested in Audrain County after trying to break into several vehicles. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to reports of attempted car break-ins in the 500 block of west US54 near Vandalia Tuesday morning. When deputies arrived, Cameron Cockrell,38, fled on foot....
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

96-year-old grandmother dead following 3 ‘apparent arsons’ near Polo, Missouri

POLO, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a string of apparent arsons near Polo, one of which took a 96-year-old grandmother’s life. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the first fire happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house near SW State Route D and SW Colt Drive in rural Polo. A body was found inside the house; that person’s identity has not been released by the authorities yet.
POLO, MO
The Telegraph

Alton man faces burglary charge

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was charged after allegedly breaking into a Wood River residence May 7. Cody Huddleston-Gibbs, 21, of Alton, was charged May 9 with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.
ALTON, IL
kfmo.com

Bonne Terre Man Injured in Crash

(Washington County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 60 year old Robert V. Brake, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a crash between his motorcycle and a car on Highway 21 Saturday night in Washington County. Highway Patrol reports show Brake was riding his motorcycle north on Highway 21, north of Deuce Road about 10:20, when his motorcycle crossed over the center of the road and crashed into the left side of a car being driven south by 72 year old Norman L. Westhoff of DeSoto. Brake was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while a passenger in Westhoff's car, 68 year old Patricia A. Westhoff, received minor injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi. Everyone involved in the wreck was wearing a safety device when the accident occurred.
BONNE TERRE, MO

