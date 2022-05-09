Residential Fire In Farmington

(Washington County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 60 year old Robert V. Brake, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a crash between his motorcycle and a car on Highway 21 Saturday night in Washington County. Highway Patrol reports show Brake was riding his motorcycle north on Highway 21, north of Deuce Road about 10:20, when his motorcycle crossed over the center of the road and crashed into the left side of a car being driven south by 72 year old Norman L. Westhoff of DeSoto. Brake was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while a passenger in Westhoff's car, 68 year old Patricia A. Westhoff, received minor injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi. Everyone involved in the wreck was wearing a safety device when the accident occurred.

BONNE TERRE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO