Gov. Justice tours Huntington flood damage | ‘We can fix this. Now is the time’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 12, 2022, there are currently 1,496 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,893 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 74-year old male from Jefferson County. Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 98-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Wirt County, a 39-year old female from Wayne County, and a 49-year old male from Wayne County. These deaths range from March through April 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO