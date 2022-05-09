ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Gov. Justice tours Huntington flood damage | ‘We can fix this. Now is the time’

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice traveled to Huntington Monday to meet with Mayor Steve Williams and other officials to tour portions of the city that were impacted during Friday’s flash flooding event. Williams said Monday during a press conference, officials estimate more than 100...

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

DOH crews working to repair slip on Route 34

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highway crews are working on repairing a section of state Route 34 in Putnam County near Liberty after last week’s heavy rain. Pam Withrow and Hannah Cunningham tell WSAZ there were already issues with the road, but it became nearly...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

ATV Ordinance to be discussed at four public meetings

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first of four planned public meetings was held Wednesday evening in Belle to talk about altering Kanawha County’s ATV ordinance. As it stands, Kanawha is the only county in West Virginia that prohibits ATVs from driving on paved roads. “The current ordinance in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Broken Boulevard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buckling, cracking, and slipping-- that’s how families describe one road in North Charleston. Neighbors say Blaine Boulevard started slipping toward the Kanawha River a few years ago. However it’s only gotten worse over time. “About a year ago they came down and they patched...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Government
WSAZ

Huntington flood victims fighting to prevent mold spread

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Victims of last week’s flood are racing against the clock to prevent the spread of mold in their homes. One of those residents is Joe Browning, who has been working 10 hours a day since last Friday to clean out his home. “The first floor...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington residents say flooding aftermath is ‘heartbreaking’

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) — The cleanup process is underway for residents in Huntington who suffered from Friday’s flash flooding. Residents in the Enslow Park area said it’s just heartbreaking to see all of their furniture and personal belongings being tossed to the curb. Residents said they are still rattled from flooding and said beginning the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 527 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 12, 2022, there are currently 1,496 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,893 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 74-year old male from Jefferson County. Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 98-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Wirt County, a 39-year old female from Wayne County, and a 49-year old male from Wayne County. These deaths range from March through April 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WSAZ

Municipal Special Levy passes in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston Municipal Special Levy passed Tuesday night, according to unofficial results. It passed by a 4,595-to-2,332 vote. The levy will run through 2026 and will provide additional funding for current general government expenses. During the term of the special levy, projected gross tax...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Public works crews help in flood recovery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The flood cleanup in Cabell County continues to take place. Crews with the Huntington Public Works Department in Huntington were out in full force Monday to help folks devastated by Friday’s flash flooding. It is sheer devastation for residents who live in the Enslow Park...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice declares state of emergency in Roane County after heavy rain

SPENCER — Nearly 2.5 inches of rain fell in Roane County Saturday, leading West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to declare a state of emergency. Roane was one of three counties to receive the declaration — along with Cabell and Putnam — after heavy rainfall caused flooding, road blockages and power outages in those areas, according to a release from the governor’s office.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Wsaz#Arp
WSAZ

Ambulance, bus and Emergency Services levy passes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Ambulance Bus and Emergency Services levy passed Tuesday night, according to unofficial results. It passed by a 16,404 to 4,415 vote. The levy will contribute 13% of levy funds to a special fund to aid the sheriff’s office, city police departments, and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Autism Services Center levy passes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A levy that would have provided funding to the Autism Services Center in Huntington passed Tuesday night, according to unofficial results. It was approved by a 7,435-to-2,355 vote. This levy used to be combined with the levy to provide funding to the Green Acres bottled water...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Mooney, Wendell win District 2 primaries

Incumbent Charleston Mayor Goodwin wins Democratic nomination. Sissonville Indians win first round of sectionals after field vandalized. Even before the first pitch of the high school baseball sectionals, the top-seed Sissonville Indians faced an issue when it came to home-field advantage. WSAZ Investigates | Problem Properties. Updated: 2 hours ago.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

The Wood County library levy does not pass by 523 votes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Library levy did not pass yesterday needing 523 more votes to do so. It was a five year levy which was a renewal that would have gone to the payment towards the construction and general operation of a new library in Williamstown. It...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WOWK 13 News

Blackhawk Mining pays $2.99M in past-due taxes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the Kanawha County Commission, Blackhawk Mining, LLC, paid the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office $2.99 million on Wednesday for past-due taxes. In April 2022, the Commission asked the Sheriff’s Office to enforce collection efforts against unpaid taxes. Blackhawk Mining had the largest delinquent tax account, according to the Commission. Had […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sound the Alarm with American Red Cross

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To request a free smoke alarm installation, people can call 1-844-216-8286 or visit SoundTheAlarm.org. The kick-off for the Ashland installation event is on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Ashland Fire Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Polling Frustrations For Charleston's West Side Voters

For citizens on Charleston’s West Side, early voting wasn’t much of an option and Election Day had its hiccups. The precinct at West Side Middle School confused some voters. Polls were usually in the gym, but not this year, due to some construction. A lack of signage, parking and accessible walkways didn’t help either.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy