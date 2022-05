The U-High Pioneers scored five runs in the first inning and held on to win 8-6 in a three hour game at Robin Roberts Stadium against Springfield High on Monday night. Jack Bach got the start and Jack Sauser closed the game out in the seventh. Eli Kieser drove in three runs for the Pioneers who take control of the Central State Eight conference’s top spot with four games to play and one game lead in the standings over Springfield and Glenwood. Jacksonville hosts U-High on Tuesday to start their two game series that ends on Thursday in Normal. Springfield plays two with Lanphier this week.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO