Conroe pastor spends 24 hours on church roof to get teens to camp

Just after 10:30 pm, Wednesday North Montgomery County firefighters along with Caney Creek firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of Kellyn Oaks off SH 105 East. Kellyn Oaks is a gated Community. As fire units pulled up they found that their “Knock Box” key would not open the gate. A Knock Box is used in many commercial multi-residential areas including apartments, businesses, and subdivisions. Once it is activated it opens the gates which then remain open. At a point of ready to cut the drive chain on the gate a resident using a key fob let them in. However, the gate closed behind them. The next unit in was a Montgomery County Deputy. Again the Knock Box would not work so he had to call dispatch for a gate code. As he punched the code into the keyboard he was shocked by the unit. Finally using an ink pen for the buttons the age opened. Firefighters immediately pulled a hose on the one-story home with flames coming out the front windows. Knowing they would need additional water the engine went 300-feet down the road to hook up to a fire hydrant. What they found then was a fire hydrant that did not work. An immediate call went to East Montgomery County Fire Department and Caney Creek Fire to respond with a tanker. When firefighters got inside the home the smoke was down to the floor. However, they were able to quickly clear the smoke and attack the fire which had already consumed a front bedroom. They were able to stop the fire spread there and in doing so using only one-quarter of a tank of water. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause. There were no injuries.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO