ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Mike Dean to Executive Produce Pigeons & Planes Compilation Album

By Graham Corrigan
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘See You Next Year’ is Pigeons & Planes and Big.Ass.Kids’ first-ever compilation album and will feature original, unreleased songs from 10 of our favorite rising artists. The project is being distributed by ADA, and we’ll announce the lineup soon. Until then, follow See You Next Year on Instagram and Twitter for...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Kanye
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Complex

Lil Durk Is the New Jay-Z, According to Gillie da Kid

Lil Durk is the leader of the new school of rappers coming out of Chicago, but Gillie da Kid extended that title even further by calling him today’s Jay-Z. While visiting the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, the second half of Million Dollaz Worth of Game told the host that he believes Durk is the new Hov for a generation of rappers coming up.
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

The Best Kendrick Lamar Outfits of All Time

Yes, it’s here. It has been nearly five years since Kendrick Lamar released his last studio album Damn. But at last, a new Kendrick Lamar album will finally arrive. Whether you know him best as Kung Fu Kenny, King Kunta, Cornrow Kenny, K-Dot, or King Kendrick, it’s undeniable that Kendrick is already cemented as one of hip-hop’s greatest rappers. And while his bars have constantly received critical acclaim since the days of releasing singles like “Hiiipower ‘’ for Section.80, it’s about time his great sense of style receives some recognition too. While Kendrick isn’t typically put into the same spotlight when it comes to fashion compared to artists like Tyler, the Creator or Playboi Carti, he has pulled off some great fits within the past decade. In some cases, his co-sign even helped blow up some brands that are worn by tons of celebrities today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

How Jack Harlow’s ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ Was Made

When Jack Harlow first announced the release date for his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, people couldn’t help but notice the timing. It was set to be released on May 6, right between the album rollouts for Future and Kendrick Lamar. Dropping between two of rap’s biggest stars is a bold move, but to Rogét Chahayed and Angel Lopez, the album’s co-executive producers, it was divine timing.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeons Planes#Ada#Twitter#Dm
Complex

Alfonso Ribeiro Has a Very Direct Response to People Asking Him to Do Carlton Dance

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Alfonso Ribeiro revealed he doesn’t appreciate it when fans ask him to recreate his iconic Carlton Dance. Upon being told Alfonso is “a great name,” the actor and late night host began to discuss Ribeiro’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air role as Carlton Banks—and daily requests to perform his eponymous dance.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

ASAP Rocky Shares Jay-Z’s Reaction Over “Goldie” Lyrics About Ace of Spades and Cristal

In a preview of the latest Drink Champs, ASAP Rocky recalled the time Jay-Z confronted his ASAP Mob bandmates over a line in his song “Goldie.”. In it, ASAP makes a reference to champagne brand Armand de Brignac, aka Ace of Spades. Hov publicly sided with the brand following his infamous boycott of Cristal, which he called racist in 2006. Come 2014, he bought Ace of Spades entirely. “Goldie,” which debuted in 2012, appears to reference Jay’s accusations of racism, but it seems he wasn’t thrilled about Rocky’s claim both champagne brands taste the same.
MUSIC
Complex

Nearly 30 Years Later, The Kids in the Hall Are Ready to Offend You Again

Almost everything about The Kids in the Hall feels like a miracle. It’s a miracle that a defiantly weird sketch comedy troupe from various small towns across Canada could land a prime-time series under the aegis of HBO and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. It’s a miracle that the series in question could smuggle some of the darkest, edgiest humour imaginable not only onto network television, but onto the state-sponsored airwaves of the CBC. And it’s a miracle that more than 30 years after the show’s 1989 debut, The Kids in the Hall could have long ago been assured immortality as one of the most beloved and acclaimed shows in Canadian comedy history. These guys didn’t just beat the odds. They obliterated them.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy