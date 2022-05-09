ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' JT Chargois: Throwing from 105 feet

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chargois (oblique) has been throwing from 105 feet and is hoping to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Duane Underwood: Returns from injured list

Underwood (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday. Underwood has been sidelined since experiencing hamstring discomfort in the season opener, but he'll rejoin the active roster ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Reds. He had a 4.33 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 65:27 K:BB across 72.2 innings for the Buccos last year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bryan Baker: Starts bullpen game

Baker struck out three in 2.1 innings, allowing one hit in a 3-2 win Thursday in St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision. Baker got the nod to start in a bullpen game and retired the first seven batters he faced before allowing a single and being removed in the third. It was his longest outing at any level since 2017 when he played for Single-A Asheville. While the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA is nothing to write home about, his 14:2 K:BB ratio and one homer allowed in 12.1 innings are promising. He'll likely continue as a middle reliever for the near future.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Recalled and starting in right

Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Durham, spending just two days on the big-league roster. He's gone 0-for-3 at the major-league level but has hit .300/.400/.467 with six steals and as many walks as strikeouts in 16 Triple-A games. He can play all around the diamond and could fill in at multiple spots if he's allowed to stick around, but for now he'll cover for Manuel Margot in the outfield, who's day-to-day with hamstring discomfort. Calvin Faucher was optioned to clear space on the roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Sent down Thursday

Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Tucker had relatively consistent playing time over the first few weeks of the season, but he started in just five of the nine games after returning from the COVID-19 injured list at the beginning of May. Over 18 major-league games this year, the 25-year-old has hit .175 with a triple, a double, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base. He should see more consistent at-bats in the minors, while Rodolfo Castro and Josh VanMeter should see most of the playing time at second base for the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Melendez will sit Thursday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he earned his first career call-up in early May, but the lefty-hitting rookie has now been on the bench for two in a row against left-handed starting pitchers. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate, while Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Removed from Thursday's game

Pena was removed from Thursday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the fourth inning with an apparent injury, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Pena was effective early in Thursday's matchup, as he went 3-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was examined by trainers after singling in the top of the fourth inning. Although the 24-year-old initially remained in the game, Aledmys Diaz (undisclosed) took his place at shortstop in the bottom half of the inning. The nature and severity of Pena's injury aren't yet clear.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only qualified AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1,000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Sits in second straight

Almora is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers. The Reds are giving Tyler Stephenson a start at designated hitter rather than behind the plate for Wednesday's series finale, which leaves no room for Almora in the outfield while Cincinnati goes with Tommy Pham, TJ Friedl and Tyler Naquin from left to right. As soon as Cincinnati returns Nick Senzel (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list, Almora will be a logical candidate to move off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

The Reds are on a historically putrid 125-loss pace; here's why things may not get better anytime soon

Is it too unsparing, too pitless to call the 2022 Cincinnati Reds the depth and breadth of wretchedness? It says here: Nah, not really. The current Reds edition, you see, presently sits under the weight of all its peers in the standings with a record of 7-24. Barely a month into the regular season, the Reds are already 12 1/2 games out of first place in the NL Central. It also says something that the Reds right now are enjoying somewhat improved fortunes. After cratering at 3-22 through their first 25 games of the season, the Reds have since gone 4-2 -- a stretch that includes a series win over the first-place Brewers. Related content forthcoming:
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Another sim game on tap

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to throw another simulated game at extended spring training this weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg felt good coming out of his two-inning simulated game Tuesday, so he'll face hitters for the second time this week and presumably increase his...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Called up for major-league debut

The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday and will have him start at third base against the Cardinals in his major-league debut, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Bannon first reached Triple-A back in 2019 but failed to make the push for a promotion until now. In 84 games...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy