Erling Haaland ‘completes Man City medical ahead of transfer from Dortmund’ after club release him to seal £64m move

ERLING HAALAND has reportedly passed his Manchester City medical.

The Borussia Dortmund goal machine is set to be announced as City player this week after reports claim he travelled to Belgium today to undergo a medical examination.

Erling Haaland is claimed to have passed his Man City medical Credit: Getty

The 21-year-old completed tests at a Brussels hospital, according to Belgian outlet DH.

He was joined by Manchester City doctors, with the Belgian capital chosen as the location for the medical "for geographical convenience and to try not to attract attention."

Dortmund told Sport1 that they released Haaland today to take care of "personal matters" after not holding a training session.

And it's understood he travelled to Belgium early on Monday morning in top secret before heading back to Germany this afternoon.

The Erasmus Hospital in the suburbs of Brussels is thought to be where the medical took place.

The Athletic claim personal terms between Haaland and City were agreed last month, with the youngster set to earn a mammoth £500,000-a-week at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's side are set to activate his £64million release clause.

Haaland has scored an incredible 85 goals in 88 appearances for the Bundesliga giants making him one of the most sought-after names in world football.

He is now set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Alf Inge, in pulling on the sky-blue City colours.

Fans of the Premier League leaders will hope Haaland will be able to help deliver the much coveted Champions League trophy.

Guardiola's side successfully lured Haaland to the club despite interest from Dortmund's rivals Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid had also been linked with a swoop for the Norwegian international before pulling the plug earlier this year.