Person hit on US-29 South in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are conducting an investigation in the Phillips Avenue area. Police were on the scene at around 11:25 p.m. in the area. They have not said what they’re investigating but there are a number of vehicles in the area. Make sure to drive slowly through the area as police continue to investigate.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection to a shooting at Hanes Mall earlier this week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. One person was shot inside of the mall on Tuesday, the release says. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest was made after a person was shot in the leg in Greensboro. Nabeel Attar, 60, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened on Lawndale Drive. The victim was not seriously injured.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from May 10, details what occurred at Hanes Mall during the shooting. A man who was shot at Hanes Mall Tuesday afternoon is facing charges. Winston-Salem police said an argument led to the shooting between him and another man. Reginald Dewayne Gray was...
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a suspected intoxicated driver hit three people and took off Wednesday night. It happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Springfield Road and Bellemeade Street. Police found three people that had been hit by the same car. Two...
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother and two sisters were injured in a hit and run overnight in High Point, and a suspect has been arrested. Officials with High Point police confirm that a 12-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman and another woman were hit on East Springfield Road on Wednesday by what witnesses described […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting at a large gathering. Officers responded to a reported shooting at 4715 Indiana Avenue Tuesday around 7:13 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that several shots were fired during a large gathering. Police say that's when 19-year-old Dangelo Lavalais left...
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after “several shootings” in Burlington since April, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 5:52 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 500 block of Mystic Drive when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found one victim who had been shot. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police cruiser was involved in a crash on a busy Winston-Salem road. At 11:46 a.m., a Winston-Salem Police Department car was involved in a wreck on Peters Creek Parkway at Hutton Street, just north of Silas Creek Parkway and I-40. Police say a vehicle was trying to avoid hitting a […]
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A person of interest in the death of a man found sitting on a lawnmower was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after being interviewed by deputies. On Monday, just after 1 p.m. Surry County Sheriff’s Office found Vincent Lee Bray, 65, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When gunfire rang out through Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Shay Jacobs, who has worked in the food court for 12 years, immediately recongized the sound. “I kept hearing them pops and bangs,” she said. “Once I started hearing them pops and bangs, I knew what it was from my previous experiences […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed as he entered a store in North Carolina and a suspect has been charged, police said. High Point police officers responded to the shooting at a Walmart at around 2:10 p.m. on Monday and found a man with several gunshot wounds, the High Point Enterprise reported. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
Their injuries ranged from serious to minor and all were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital for medical treatment. Two were treated and released while the third remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses of these incidents helped police create a profile of the vehicle involved, including...
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say an 81-year-old woman had hundreds of dollars worth of jewelry stolen by three men posing as salesmen. The burglary happened in the middle of the day on April 27 at the woman’s home in Kernersville. An open door and a smiling face is usually how strangers are greeted at […]
GRAHAM, N.C. — A student of River Mill Academy is expected to be charged after a fire at the school. The Graham Police Department said the fire started Thursday morning just before 10:00 a.m. Firefighters were able to put out the flames. Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. They were able to identify a suspect who’s a student at the school. They said the student is expected to be charged with the burning of a schoolhouse.
Speakers at a Graham City Council meeting Tuesday demanded the firing of a city police officer after video surfaced showing him pinning a young man against a car during an arrest. Protestors left the meeting disappointed calling for the firing Graham police officer Douglas Strader. He was terminated from the...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was targeted with gunfire at a Winston-Salem recreation center and a police substation Tuesday night. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Indiana Avenue. During the investigation, police found that a "large gathering" was taking place when suspects shot a...
Authorities have released the name and cause of death of a man found earlier this week dead while sitting on a lawnmower, and a second man — identified as a “person of interest” in the shooting, is now dead. Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office initially...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students were taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a head-on crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive, near the intersection with Sharon Road West and South Boulevard. CMS confirmed Bus...
Comments / 0