Person hit on US-29 South in Greensboro

GRAHAM, N.C. — A student of River Mill Academy is expected to be charged after a fire at the school. The Graham Police Department said the fire started Thursday morning just before 10:00 a.m. Firefighters were able to put out the flames. Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. They were able to identify a suspect who’s a student at the school. They said the student is expected to be charged with the burning of a schoolhouse.

GRAHAM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO