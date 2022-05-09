ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Person hit on US-29 South in Greensboro

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreensboro police shut down Highway 29 South...

WFMY NEWS2

Police conducting investigation on Phillips Ave. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are conducting an investigation in the Phillips Avenue area. Police were on the scene at around 11:25 p.m. in the area. They have not said what they’re investigating but there are a number of vehicles in the area. Make sure to drive slowly through the area as police continue to investigate.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man charged in connection to Hanes Mall shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection to a shooting at Hanes Mall earlier this week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. One person was shot inside of the mall on Tuesday, the release says. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man shot at Hanes Mall charged in shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from May 10, details what occurred at Hanes Mall during the shooting. A man who was shot at Hanes Mall Tuesday afternoon is facing charges. Winston-Salem police said an argument led to the shooting between him and another man. Reginald Dewayne Gray was...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

Teen arrested as Burlington police hunt for suspects in several recent shootings

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after “several shootings” in Burlington since April, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot, killed while entering North Carolina store, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed as he entered a store in North Carolina and a suspect has been charged, police said. High Point police officers responded to the shooting at a Walmart at around 2:10 p.m. on Monday and found a man with several gunshot wounds, the High Point Enterprise reported. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
HIGH POINT, NC
wfmynews2.com

Student to be charged after fire at River Mill Academy in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A student of River Mill Academy is expected to be charged after a fire at the school. The Graham Police Department said the fire started Thursday morning just before 10:00 a.m. Firefighters were able to put out the flames. Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. They were able to identify a suspect who’s a student at the school. They said the student is expected to be charged with the burning of a schoolhouse.
GRAHAM, NC
wfdd.org

Speakers want fired Greensboro officer off of Graham police force

Speakers at a Graham City Council meeting Tuesday demanded the firing of a city police officer after video surfaced showing him pinning a young man against a car during an arrest. Protestors left the meeting disappointed calling for the firing Graham police officer Douglas Strader. He was terminated from the...
GRAHAM, NC
Mount Airy News

Suspect in Monday fatal shooting found dead

Authorities have released the name and cause of death of a man found earlier this week dead while sitting on a lawnmower, and a second man — identified as a “person of interest” in the shooting, is now dead. Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office initially...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

17 people hurt in head-on crash involving Charlotte-area school bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students were taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a head-on crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive, near the intersection with Sharon Road West and South Boulevard. CMS confirmed Bus...
CHARLOTTE, NC

