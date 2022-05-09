NFL: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announce Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are two of the biggest names in sports broadcasting – especially at the NFL level. After spending many years at Fox Sports, the dominant duo made a huge decision during the NFL offseason by electing to move over to ESPN and become the network’s primary voices for the sport.

As Buck and Aikman transition from Fox Sports to ESPN, they joined Good Morning America on Monday morning to express their excitement, while also making a big-time announcement. Believe it or not, there will be not only one, but two NFL games taking place on Monday night in Week 2 of the 2022 season. That’s right – two NFL games on one single Monday. It’s a dream come true, no doubt.

While the Tennessee Titans travel to the Buffalo Bills on September 19 for a 7:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will be squaring off on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. It’s the best of both worlds for NFL fans, as they’ll get to watch two games on a Monday to begin the week.

The complete schedule for the 2022 NFL season will be revealed Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Buck, Aikman Discuss Making Move from Fox Sports to ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s move to ESPN caught the attention of sports fans all over the world. Although they’re not athletes, they have established themselves as two of the NFL’s top broadcast voices – and now they’ll be calling Monday Night Football games for the largest sports television network out there.

During their interview on Good Morning America , Buck and Aikman were asked if their move from Fox Sports to ESPN was “the biggest acquisition of the NFL offseason.”

“The biggest acquisition. … That’s got a nice ring to it,” Aikman said on GMA. “We’re not going to argue with that one.” It was certainly a big move, and Buck shared why it means so much to him to now be at ESPN.

“It was stressful,” he said. “Nobody has any sympathy for that. It was interesting the way it went down. We could not be more excited about being at ESPN and doing Monday Night Football. I mean, I’m 53. I grew up with Monday Night Football and my dad doing the radio two booths over.

“And to be a part of this, it’s pretty surreal.”

The post NFL: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announce Monday Night Football Doubleheader appeared first on Outsider .