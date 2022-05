1920s Charm in this Four Bedroom Hamilton Beauty - Enjoy the 1920s charm of this Hamilton home located just walking distance from Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital, which is perfect for travel nurses! This 4 bedroom beauty is also just a 5 minute drive to great restaurants and breweries in the local DORA district. Tournament at Spooky Nook? That is also just a few minutes away! This lovely home with a great side porch and lots of driveway parking is perfect for any stay!

HAMILTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO