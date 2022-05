Friendswood ISD will see new faces for some of its superintendent positions beginning with the 2022-23 school year. The job promotions were announced at the May 9 board of trustees meeting by Superintendent Thad Roher. Lauren Ambeau, assistant superintendent of elementary teaching and learning, was promoted to deputy superintendent. Some of her new job duties include supervising elementary school principals and providing leadership at community and statewide events, according to agenda documents.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO