Sturgeon Bay, WI

Obituary: Mary Jane Combs

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Jane Leake Combs, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, died peacefully on May 7, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing and Hospice Care Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Jane was born in Cleveland, Ohio, but spent most of her childhood in...

Related
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Dennis Duebner

Dennis Duebner, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend died May 10, 2022 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. He was 86. Denny was born on August 31, 1935 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Delilah and Harold Duebner. As a grade schooler, he loved to play softball and basketball with his friends even in the snow and cold. He attended Lincoln High School where he excelled at playing tennis on three Fox River Valley championship teams and served as Senior Class President. He graduated with a degree in marketing from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1957.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Joseph H. Parent

Joseph Parent, 86, of Baileys Harbor, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 8, 2022, after several months of illness. He was born March 20, 1936 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Homer Parent and Luella (Mann) Parent. Joe was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor. He attended the Baileys Harbor Grade School, and graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1954. The following year, he married his high school sweetheart Doris Uhlemann on September 10, 1955 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He and Doris shared 28 years of marriage. Together, the young couple raised three boys, Steve, Mike and Jim. As a family, they always took the opportunity to boat, travel, and attend the boys’ many sporting events. Joe was an avid baseball pitcher, playing in High School and the Door County League. His pitching style mirrored all of the other aspects of his life….strong, fast, and just wild enough to keep his opponents guessing and off balance! He tried out for the Milwaukee Braves and was offered an opportunity to play on their Single A farm team in Georgia, but he turned down the opportunity to stay in Baileys Harbor and begin his life as a husband, father, and businessman. In his early years he was very active in the community as a member of the Baileys Harbor Lions Club, donating his time, equipment, and materials to make the town of Baileys Harbor a better place.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Patricia Ann Worachek

Patricia Ann Worachek, 82, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. She was born June 5, 1939 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Elmer and Grace (Moore) Worachek. Pat attended St. Joseph Catholic School and then Sturgeon Bay High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1957. Pat continued her education at St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac, where she graduated with a degree in nursing in 1960.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

DCHS Featured Pet: Laney

Laney is a lovely, 1-year-old pup who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. Her soft, brown eyes and quirky ears are sure to melt anyone’s heart. Laney prefers to be the top dog and would do best in a home where she is the only dog.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Discover Wisconsin Launches Photo Contest

In partnership with the Wisconsin Counties Association, Discover Wisconsin has launched its popular photo contest via social media, through which 12 fan-submitted photos will be published in Discover Wisconsin’s annual calendar. Access the guidelines and other information about the contest at bobber.discoverwisconsin.com, and submit entries by the May 31 deadline.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Community Discussion on Death Positivity

Marggie Moertl of Embrace Your Inner Self will join Steve Freier, an afterlife researcher and writer for The Inner Voice Magazine, to host their fourth monthly community-discussion group May 19, 1-2:30 pm, at the ADRC, 916 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. All beliefs are welcomed and respected in this...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Gray Days Perfect for Horseshoe Bay Photo Shoot

Motorists on Highway G might have thought Horseshoe Bay Golf Club was hosting a college golf match or lessons the first week of May, when a couple of groups of seven young men and women – clad in clothing suitable for cold, windy days at the British Open – milled about on the fairways and tees, some taking practice swings.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Painting the Off-Season

Elysia Michaelsen’s work will delight viewers at the Miller Art Museum. Elysia Michaelsen makes paintings of what is no longer there in its usual or expected state, yet persists in altered forms. She’s the director of education and residencies at Peninsula School of Art, and she will also have some of her work displayed in an upcoming exhibition at the Miller Art Museum, 107 S. 4th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay.
STURGEON BAY, WI
#Obituary#Mary Jane#Lexington Cemetery#Education#Hospice Of The Bluegrass
Door County Pulse

Dining By the Bay Returns May 19

Five talented chefs and five courses will make for one incredible meal during Dining by the Bay, returning Thursday, May 19, to Maxwelton Braes in Baileys Harbor. “After an extremely successful event in 2019, which raised nearly $30,000 for the YMCA’s annual campaign, the pandemic caused the [event’s cancellation] in 2020 and 2021,” said Alyssa Dantoin, the Door County YMCA’s annual giving director. The event assists more than 1,200 YMCA members with their fees.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

CCR: It Shouldn’t Hurt to Be a Child

The sad reality is that children in our nation – and right here in Door County – are abused and neglected. According to the latest national data, 1,750 children died from abuse and neglect in the United States in 2020. Child protective services investigated or responded to more than 3 million allegations of child maltreatment, and a total of 618,000 children were found to be victims.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Northern Door Volleyball League Registration is Open

Calling all volleyball teams! Registration is now open for the Northern Door Volleyball Summer League, and new teams are encouraged to form and join. Teams compete on Wednesday nights under the lights and Door County stars on the County A courts in Fish Creek. The season will run from June 1 through the end of August, concluding with a league tournament.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Rogue Presents Youth Theater Camp

Is your child looking for a great summer adventure? Rogue Theater’s summer Youth Theater Camp – entering its ninth season – may be just the thing. In fact, many of the young actors have returned year after year; some have served as assistant coaches; and several have performed in Rogue’s adult productions.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Obituaries
Door County Pulse

Spring Foraging: Wild edible plants to gather now

As temperatures begin to rise and hearty winter dishes take a back seat to fresh greens and salads, this time of year offers an ideal opportunity to try your hand at foraging for tasty spring edibles. “[Foraging] is the beautiful intersection of going on a hike that’s productive and coming...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Listening Sessions Scheduled on Former Nelson Property

The Town of Baileys Harbor invites members of the public to share thoughts about the Nelson’s hardware, motel and garage buildings with the project team from Edgewater Resources of St. Joseph, Michigan, during a listening session Monday, May 16, 6-7:30 pm, at the town hall auditorium, 2392 Cty F in Baileys Harbor.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Sevastopol FFA Alumni to Host Dairy Breakfast

The Sevastopol FFA Alumni group will host its 41st annual dairy breakfast July 3, 6-11:30 am, featuring farm-fresh, all-you-can eat breakfast, live music by Modern Day Drifters, Mayberry carriage rides and a petting zoo. The breakfast will be held this year at Cherryland Dairy, 4926 W. Town Line Road in...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Bits & Bites: A Facelift for Bayside

One of the exciting things about the food scene in Door County this time of year is the announcement of new places to try and exciting updates about tried-and-true favorites. If you’re keeping up, here are two to keep on your radar. Bayside Tavern Turns Back Time. To celebrate...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Welcome Back, Blossom Run

Last weekend’s Door County Half Marathon kicked off the community’s road-race season, which, mostly, has been on hiatus for the past two years. The Door County YMCA Blossom Run is another that’s returning to an in-person event when runners step up to the start line May 14 at Harbor View Park in Egg Harbor.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Island School District Demonstrates 21st-Century Excellence

School earns two awards for integrating environmental best practices into everyday projects, solutions and learning. “The island can limit their elective opportunities, but not their opportunities to connect and make a difference in their own community.”. — Miranda Dahlke, middle school math and science teacher, Washington Island School District. Students...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

J.P. Jordan to Give Author Talk

Sister Bay author J.P. Jordan will discuss his latest mystery thriller, All In, at the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Library on May 16, 2:30 pm. During the talk – to be held in person and virtually – he’ll share a behind-the-scenes look at being a writer, the book’s story line and characters, how he conducted his research and his writing process, with a Q&A session to follow.
SISTER BAY, WI

