Student loans make up about $1.6 trillion in debt in the U.S., the second-highest form of household debt behind mortgages, according to a study by WalletHub. On average, each student loan borrower has $37,000 in post-college debt, the study said. By comparing the median student loan debt against the median earnings of people 25 years and older with a bachelor’s degree in over 2,500 cities, WalletHub determined which cities in the U.S. have the most and least student loan debt.

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO